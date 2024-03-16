Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Wade D. Miquelon Sells 2,203 Shares of Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

