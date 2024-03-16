Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.47 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

