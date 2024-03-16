Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 347,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.0 %

AXDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $329,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

