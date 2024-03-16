Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 39,070 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,872 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $10,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.