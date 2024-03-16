Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 39,070 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
