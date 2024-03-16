Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 21,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSTC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.