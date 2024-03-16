Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

