Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,022,798,000 after buying an additional 603,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,452,028,000 after purchasing an additional 888,760 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.