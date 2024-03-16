Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Director Joseph A. Householder Sells 6,572 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.