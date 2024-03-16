Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
In other news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
