AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

