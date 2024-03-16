AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

AEX Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$109.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.90.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

