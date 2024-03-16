Agincourt Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 53.6% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $54,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,674. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $110.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

