AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head to Head Analysis

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. MFA Financial pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial $605.60 million 1.91 $80.16 million $0.40 28.40

Profitability

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial 13.24% 9.44% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MFA Financial beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

