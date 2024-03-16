Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CAO Stephen Breslin Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) CAO Stephen Breslin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.33 per share, for a total transaction of $24,898.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,700.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.5 %

ADC stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 2,343,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

