Alabama Graphite (CVE:CSPG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Alabama Graphite Corp. (CVE:CSPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Alabama Graphite shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51,300 shares trading hands.
Alabama Graphite Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Alabama Graphite
Alabama Graphite Corp., through its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Company, Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of graphite mineral properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of 42,000 acres located in Coosa County, Alabama.
