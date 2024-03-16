Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

