Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

