Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.27 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.