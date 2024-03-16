Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 4.0 %

TKNO opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

