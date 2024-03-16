Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.