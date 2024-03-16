Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

