Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

ASPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,295. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

