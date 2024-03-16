American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 0%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Century Sustainable Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.