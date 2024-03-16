American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 0%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
