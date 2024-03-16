American Tower Co. (AMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.
American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
