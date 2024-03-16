Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

