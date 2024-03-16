Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Now Covered by Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

AMKR opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

