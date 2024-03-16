Analysts Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target at $18.67

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187,079 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

