Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $32.87

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.09 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

