Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $115.00

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Insperity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.