ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.88. The company had a trading volume of 752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,216. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

