Anuj Aggarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,185.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 48 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $399.84.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

