Arbitrum (ARB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $952.15 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $952.15 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002657 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.91740695 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 816 active market(s) with $796,749,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

