Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,624 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $441.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

