Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 99,038 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,082,485.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

