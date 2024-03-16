ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVBP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ArriVent BioPharma

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.