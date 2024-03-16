ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
A number of research firms have commented on AVBP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
