ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.