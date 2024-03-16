ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
