Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 14th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 499.3 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
ASBRF remained flat at $34.25 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.
About Asahi Group
