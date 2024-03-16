Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 14th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 499.3 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF remained flat at $34.25 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

