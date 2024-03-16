Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($67.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.34) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($87.12) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,709.38 ($60.34).

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,188 ($66.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,187.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,729.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,386 ($56.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,794 ($74.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

