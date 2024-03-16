Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.25.
AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $194.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
