Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Eileen A. Kamerick Sells 5,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

ASB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 2,401,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

