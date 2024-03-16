Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Buys 351 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($193.38).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 321 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($193.30).

Assura Price Performance

LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -691.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.97.

Assura Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.72).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

