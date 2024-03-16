AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £117.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($150.06).
A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($2.00) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,651.01%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
