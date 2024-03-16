Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $15.18. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 793,332 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATXS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 545,786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

