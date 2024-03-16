Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Aterian Trading Up 4.9 %

ATER traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 781,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,016. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

