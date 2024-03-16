Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,928,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 6,680,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of ATHOF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.90. 293,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,092. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.
About Athabasca Oil
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.