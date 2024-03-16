Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,928,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 6,680,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Shares of ATHOF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.90. 293,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,092. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

