Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 534,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,859,054.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 605,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 106,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

