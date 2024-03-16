Auckland International Airport Limited (AIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.28.
