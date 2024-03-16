Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.28 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $365.89 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

