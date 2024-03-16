Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 14th total of 42,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

