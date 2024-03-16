Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $254.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,273. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

